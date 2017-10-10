Sexual exploitation victims rescued

SIX VENEZUELAN victims of sexual exploitation were rescued in Betanie during a raid by National Police and the Public Ministry on Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Five people suspected of human trafficking, three Chinese and two Venezuelan were arrested during the operation at the residence Las Mercedes, where they found money, condoms, various cell phones and documents.

The operation was carried out by the National Directorate of Police Intelligence and the Office of the Special Prosecutor against Organized Crime.

The director general of the PN, Omar Pinzón, urged the population to continue denouncing criminal offenses by calling line 104 or through the Twitter account otegeryservir.