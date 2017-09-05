Singer facing highway manslaughter charge

REGGAE SINGER Martin Machore who struck and killed a man on a bicycle in Aguadulce, Cocle, and left the scene early Saturday, September 2, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter.

At a Sunday hearing, The judge of guarantees Ariacnis Mora granted a precautionary measure to report monthly during the investigation to the Public Ministry each month at the office closest to his residence in San Miguelito.

At a hearing lasting an hour and 20 minutes the prosecution The prosecution had requested the withdrawal of his license for the duration of the investigation, but the judge of guarantees determined that there was no merit as Machore was not under the effects of liquor or drugs, according to all the tests that came out negative Machore’s lawyer, Leonardo Paul, said that his client did not flee, because when the accident occurred he became nervous as it was a dark place.

