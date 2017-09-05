Singer facing highway manslaughter charge

Posted on September 5, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 41

REGGAE  SINGER  Martin Machore who struck and killed a man on a bicycle in Aguadulce, Cocle, and left the scene early Saturday, September 2, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter.

At a Sunday hearing, The judge of guarantees Ariacnis Mora granted a precautionary measure to report monthly during the investigation to the Public Ministry each month at the office closest to his residence in San Miguelito.

At a  hearing  lasting  an hour and 20 minutes  the prosecution The prosecution had requested the withdrawal of his  license for the duration of the investigation, but  the judge of guarantees determined that there was no merit as Machore was not under the effects of liquor or drugs, according to   all the tests that came out negative Machore’s lawyer, Leonardo Paul, said that his client did not flee, because when the accident occurred  he became nervous as  it was a dark place.

Newsroom has over 330,000-page impressions a month for advertising info contact adnewsroompanama@gmail.com

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd