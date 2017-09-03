Singer arrested after hit and run death

A 35-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist was killed in a hit and run traffic incident on the Trans America highway,25 meters from a pedestrian overpass in Aguadulce, Cocle at 2:30 am on Saturday, September 2

A few minutes later reggae singer Martin Melendez Machore was arrested at a Divisa checkpoint, with his Toyota Corolla vehicle showing evidence of damage and with traces of blood a police source told El Siglo.

According to a source from the National Traffic Operations Directorate, the victim Rafael González Rodríguez was traveling from Pocrí to the city of Aguadulce and died instantly after the impact. A witness alerted the authorities.

Investigations are underway following reports of two other cars being involved.

Machore, was handcuffed and taken to the Aguadulce Prosecutor’s Office, according to the source.

He had a presentation in Panama City until 11:00 pm on Friday with another scheduled at a hotel in Aguadulce on Saturday afternoon.

Coclé has registered 49 fatal victims of traffic accidents this year. The national total is now 283.