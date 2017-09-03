Singer arrested after hit and run death

Posted on September 3, 2017 in Panama

The accident site
A 35-YEAR-OLD  motorcyclist was  killed in a  hit and run traffic incident on the Trans America highway,25 meters from a pedestrian overpass  in Aguadulce, Cocle  at  2:30 am on Saturday, September 2

Martin Machore

A few minutes later reggae singer Martin Melendez Machore was arrested at a Divisa checkpoint, with his Toyota Corolla vehicle showing evidence of damage and with traces of blood a police source told El Siglo.

According to a source from the National Traffic Operations Directorate, the victim Rafael González Rodríguez was traveling from Pocrí to the city of Aguadulce and died instantly after the impact. A  witness alerted the authorities.

Investigations are underway following reports of two other cars being involved.

Machore, was handcuffed and  taken to the Aguadulce Prosecutor’s Office, according to the source.

He had a presentation in Panama  City until 11:00 pm on Friday with another scheduled at a hotel in  Aguadulce on Saturday afternoon.

Coclé has registered  49 fatal victims of traffic accidents this year. The national total is now 283.

