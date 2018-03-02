Ship #3000, uses expanded canal locks

THE “MSC Caterina”, sailing under the Panamanian flag became the 3000th neopanamax vessel to pass through the third set of locks since their inauguration, on June 26, 2016. It was one of nine neopanamax ships that used the expanded way on Friday, March 1.

The record achievement after 20 months, reaffirms the Panama Canal Authority’s forecast of the impact that the interoceanic highway would have on world maritime trade.

Since they began to operate, the new locks have affected in economies of global scales by providing the shipping industry with greater capacity for freight transport between the production and consumption centers.

Some 53% of the Neopanamax vessels that have transited the expanded Canal, are container ships; 28%, liquefied petroleum gas and 10% methane tankers(LNG) that transport liquefied natural gas. Other vessels that use the new locks are dry and liquid bulk carriers, vehicle carriers and passengers.

The mark of one thousand transits was reached on March 19, 2017, by the MSC Anzu, while the number 2000 was registered on September 26by Cosco Yantian