Shamah no-show corruption case adjourned

Posted on April 4, 2017 in Panama

Salomon Shamah off the radar
THE FORMER head of the The Panama Tourism Authority (ATP), Salomon Shamah, and his defense were no-shows at a Tuesday Apr. 4  corruption hearing over the construction of a tourist facility

The case against Shamah,  and seven others,  was adjourned until Tuesday  Apr. 18.

Shamah was known as the “dirty tricks” Svengali  for  ex-president Ricardo Martinelli  and the CD party during election campaigns.

He was last spotted dining with former CD cronies,  in a Bogota, Colombia, restaurant.

The case has to do with a contract for the construction of a facility  in Rio de Jesus, Veraguas, valued at $135,000

