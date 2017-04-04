Shamah no-show corruption case adjourned

THE FORMER head of the The Panama Tourism Authority (ATP), Salomon Shamah, and his defense were no-shows at a Tuesday Apr. 4 corruption hearing over the construction of a tourist facility

The case against Shamah, and seven others, was adjourned until Tuesday Apr. 18.

Shamah was known as the “dirty tricks” Svengali for ex-president Ricardo Martinelli and the CD party during election campaigns.

He was last spotted dining with former CD cronies, in a Bogota, Colombia, restaurant.

The case has to do with a contract for the construction of a facility in Rio de Jesus, Veraguas, valued at $135,000