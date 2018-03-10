Sex- trafficking  organization busted

Panama authorities have rescued 18 women and dismantled a criminal organization dedicated to people trafficking for sexual purposes.in Darién province

The bust was announced by Attorney General, Kenia Porcell at a Saturday, March 10 press conference in Metetí, Darién.

The raid was carried out on the night of Friday, March 9.

According to the Public Ministry among the rescued women, there were a Venezuelan, Colombian and two Panamanians

The operation was carried out at different points of the province of Darién.

Six suspected traffickers were apprehended.