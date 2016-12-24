Sergeant shot in tax office robbery dies

THE NATIONAL Police Sergeant who was shot during the Tuesday robbery of the Directorate General of Revenue (DGI) on Avenida Balboa, died Friday afternoon, December 23.

Sergeant Nelson Guerra, the father of one, was shot in the head .Doctors at the National Hospital operated on him twice but could not save his life.

Two of four people involved were arrested after the robbery and are in preventive detention charged with aggravated robbery. They will now face murder charges.