Second  bomb in wildlife refuge

Posted on February 15, 2018 in Panama

BOMBS on Island paradise
A SECOND  500-pound bomb  left behind by the US Army during World War II. was found on a beach  on  wildlife refuge Isla Iguana, by  a group of fishermen on Wednesday, February 14;

The discovery on El Cirial beach was the second – in less than a month – on Isla Iguana in the

The previous one of the same weight was found on January 29 and and was detonated on February 2 by experts from the National Security Council.

The Ministry of Environment (Miambiente)    suspended visits to the wildlife refuge from  Wednesday, February 14.

The 52 hectare island was decreed as a wildlife refuge in 1981.

