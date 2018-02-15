Second bomb in wildlife refuge
A SECOND 500-pound bomb left behind by the US Army during World War II. was found on a beach on wildlife refuge Isla Iguana, by a group of fishermen on Wednesday, February 14;
The discovery on El Cirial beach was the second – in less than a month – on Isla Iguana in the
The previous one of the same weight was found on January 29 and and was detonated on February 2 by experts from the National Security Council.
The Ministry of Environment (Miambiente) suspended visits to the wildlife refuge from Wednesday, February 14.
The 52 hectare island was decreed as a wildlife refuge in 1981.
You can receive Newsroom headlines Free every morning, and stay updated on Twitter.