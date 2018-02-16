Second  bomb detonated in tourist heartland

A SECOND 500-pound bomb abandoned on Isla Iguana, Pedasi, by the US military after World War II, was detonated by Panama security specialists on Friday, February 16.

The discovery of two unexploded bombs in a fortnight in the wildlife refuge has led Pedasi district mayor , Miguel F. Batista to call on the Panamanian government to carry out “as a matter of urgency” a study to determine if there are more bombs because “Isla Iguana represents the tourist heart of the District of Pedasi.”

Isla Iguana, located five kilometers off the coast of Pedasí, in the central province of Los Santos, was used as a training base by the United States during the Second World War.

The Ministry of Environment closed the island to tourism on Wednesday, and a similar measure was imposed for five days when the first bomb was found on January 29.

