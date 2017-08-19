Saturday downpour brings province wide flooding

HEAVY downpours, accompanied by electrical storms that began at noon on Saturday, caused floods across Panama province including the capital city.

Police and fire services helped divert traffic in some city areas and motorists already caught up in the weekend traffic snarl were urged to reduce speed on the on the less wet roads. A small boats weather warning was issued by maritime authorities.

Some of the affected areas in the city were Ave Domingo Díaz road was flooded near Brisas del Golf, and Boyd Roosevelt, around the Metro station in San Isidro, Tumba Muerto, Vía España. Alcalde Diaz, Kuna Nega and El Cruol . If you have photos of affected areas, feel free to forward them to editor@newsroom panama.com