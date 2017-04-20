Santo Tomas doctor strike ends

OUT- PATIENTS at Hospital Santo Tomas (HST) can again start booking medical appointments after doctors and residents ended their four-day work stoppage on Thursday, April 20.

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) made the announcement soon after 3 pm following a meeting with Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Eric Ulloa.

The stoppage which led to the cancellation of dozens of external appointments and elective surgeries was over delays in payment for extra shifts.

The Association of Physicians and Specialists of Santo Tomás and Ulloa reached an agreement that includes the payment of compensation owed by May 15.