Santo Tomas doctor strike ends

Posted on April 20, 2017 in Panama

Patients move to book appointments
OUT- PATIENTS at Hospital Santo Tomas (HST) can again start booking  medical appointments after doctors and residents ended their four-day work stoppage on Thursday, April 20.

The Ministry of Health (Minsa)  made the announcement soon after 3 pm  following   a meeting with Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Eric Ulloa.

The stoppage which led to the cancellation of dozens of external appointments and elective surgeries was over delays in payment for extra shifts.

The Association of Physicians and Specialists of Santo Tomás and Ulloa reached an agreement that includes the payment of compensation owed by May 15.

