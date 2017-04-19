San Miguelito doctors end stoppage

STRIKING doctors at San Miguel Arcángel Hospital, in San Miguelito, decided Wednesday, April 19 to end the work stoppage that began on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, specialists, residents, and interns at Santo Tomas the country’s premier teaching hospital, are entering their fourth day of an indefinite stoppage.

The decision was made after a meeting with Health Minister Miguel Mayo, who asked them to return to work.

The doctors presented Mayo with a series of claims, including back payments, salary increases, and more staff appointments,

The doctors have set a deadline of three weeks for the ministry to respond to their demands.

The San Miguel strike did not impact emergency cases or essential surgeries but did cause the cancellation of a number of elective surgeries and appointments.

Emergency, and in patient care at Santo Tomas is also continuing.