Salt cellars exiting Panama restaurants

Posted on August 28, 2017 in Health, Panama

Health Minister Miguel Mayo and Domingo De Obaldía,
DINERS  in over 400 Panama restaurants who reach for the salt to spice up their meal will soon come up empty handed as health authorities step up the fight against hypertension.

No more salt spilling

The move  follows an agreement  between the Ministry  of Health and the Association of Restaurants and Allied  businesses (ARAP)  announced  at a Monday, August 28 press conference

Health Minister Miguel Mayo explained that according to the findings of the preventive health Census, 35% of the population over 40 years of age has been detected  with hypertension, underlining  the importance of adopting health policies focused on reducing the condition

Domingo De Obaldía, president of the ARAP, said that salt will be available only if requested by the customer.

Excessive consumption of salt can bring about an increase in blood pressure that is an antecedent of cerebrovascular diseases (65%) and  contributes significantly to the development of half of heart disease.

Most foods contain natural salt, so adding an additional amount increases the risk of the  disease and its complications

