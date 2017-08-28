Salt cellars exiting Panama restaurants

DINERS in over 400 Panama restaurants who reach for the salt to spice up their meal will soon come up empty handed as health authorities step up the fight against hypertension.

The move follows an agreement between the Ministry of Health and the Association of Restaurants and Allied businesses (ARAP) announced at a Monday, August 28 press conference

Health Minister Miguel Mayo explained that according to the findings of the preventive health Census, 35% of the population over 40 years of age has been detected with hypertension, underlining the importance of adopting health policies focused on reducing the condition

Domingo De Obaldía, president of the ARAP, said that salt will be available only if requested by the customer.

Excessive consumption of salt can bring about an increase in blood pressure that is an antecedent of cerebrovascular diseases (65%) and contributes significantly to the development of half of heart disease.

Most foods contain natural salt, so adding an additional amount increases the risk of the disease and its complications