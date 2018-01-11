Ruling party backs “civic death” move

Panama’s ruling party, Panameñista, has decided to support a draft law drawn up by anti-corruption activists, that would impose a lifetime ban from public office on those convicted of corruption.

The decision of the ruling party. on Tuesday night. Jan. 9 was made known through Twitter accounts of several deputies, including José Popi Luis Varela, president of the Party and brother of President Juan Carlos Varela.

The preliminary bill that regulates seeking public office after the criminal action was initiated in March 2017 by Youth Generation, Movin, The Association of Law Students of Santa María la Antigua University, and Generation Without Limits.

The young activists presented the draft bill before the National Assembly Office of Citizen Participation on Wednesday, January 10.following the mass “enough already” anti-corruption and impunity demonstration on the Cinta Costera on Tuesday.

The submission proposes amending article No. 116 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which establishes limitation periods for assuming public office after criminal action for crimes against public administration.

Other deputies who Tweeted support for the decision of the National Directory of the Panameñista Party were Adolfo Valderrama, Katleen Levy García and Luis Eduardo Quirós.