Ruben Blades collects another Grammy

Panama’s Salsa legend, Ruben Blades added another, Grammy to his multiple awards collection on Sunday, Jan.28 when he took the Grammy for the best Latin tropical album by Salsa Big Band.

The award was not unexpected as Salsa Big Band had already achieved in November, the Latin Grammy 2017 as album of the year, the most important of the gala in Las Vegas.

The work of the Panamanian veteran, the second he recorded with his compatriot arranger Roberto Delgado and his band was released last April, also won the best salsa album in the Latin Grammys.

