Rough ride for presidency official at Parque Omar meeting

FRIDAY THE 13TH was not a good day for Carlos Duboy, Secretary of Goals of the Presidency, who was widely booed when he arrived at the clubhouse in Parque Omar to face a crowd of over 200 citizens.

They were there to express, fears, concerns, and outrage at government plans to splash $35.7 million on revamping the park, beloved by many in San Francisco and beyond.

The public “consultation” convened by the Presidency quickly turned into an acrimonious slanging match as citizens vented their frustrations not only on the lack of consultation on the fate of the park, but the government’s priorities.

Area neighbors, environmentalists and members of organized civil society groups political and academic leaders and members of the Urban Citizen Network of Panama were there with their verbal slings and arrows and banners.

Tomás Paredes, said that the clubhouse whose possible demolition is planned in the current project specification is a historic building

dating back to the 1930s. “knocking it down would be criminal,” he said.

The Pro Biblioteca Nacional Foundation has repeatedly requested that it be allowed to use the Club house to organize a children’s library.

“I’m so badly thought out and I think these $ 35 million are going to be in someone’s pocket,” said Irma Quirós,

“But what is serious about spending $35 million if a building of 10 floors and 40 apartments Cost $ 4 million? How many social housing houses can I do with $ 30 million? I went to consult five builders and 500 houses cost $ 30 million. So what are they going to do with 35 million? This is not logical,”

“I am a citizen of this country and no one messes with Parque Omar,” said María José Paiz.

The moment Duboy took the floor, attendees booed him and chanting phrases like ‘improvement yes’ and ‘no more cement’ prevented him from continuing his presentation.

At the end of a raucous meeting the users rejected the project in the absence of an environmental impact study. They asked for an expense report, , more trees and green areas and less cement.

They demanded the exclusion of the Office of the First Lady from the administration of the park and that, instead, the Mayor of Panama be put in charge.

They said that they consider the $35.7 million figure for the improvements to be exaggerated as the country has many problems to solve

Duboy explained to the media, a few minutes before his intervention, the plans and intentions that exist with this recreational space, which include extending the gray areas by up to 12%.