Rod Carew’s new heart from NFL player

Posted on April 14, 2017 in Panama

THE HEART  received by  Panama  baseball icon and Hall of Famer, Rod Carew, in a transplant operation,   came from  an NFL player  who went to school in California with Carew’s children.

Rod Carew

Carew  received the heart  in December, and met with the family of Konrad  Reuland in March after friends in common made the association between Reuland’s death and the transplant  on December 16.

The American football player died four days earlier, suffering from a brain aneurysm at age 29.

Reuland was a schoolmate with the children of Carew in Southern California, and met the baseball star when he was 11 years old.

“This is all incredible,” Carew told the American Heart Association News. I have a second ppportunity in life, so I will take advantage of it. Now I have another family. ”

Konrad Reuland played with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. He also had periods with The 49ers of San Francisco and the  Indianapolis Colts.

