Rod Carew to leave hospital after heart transplant

ROD CAREW, legendary Panamanian baseball player, could be leaving hospital this weekend following a heart transplant.

In one of his first appearances in public, Carew said that his doctors “are delighted with his progress.”

Carew thanked the donor’s family. The donor was 29.

The Hall of Famer told the American Heart Association News “I’m fine” Adding: “I appreciate everything he and his family have done for me and others.”

“Nutritionally, I was physically and emotionally ready for this,” he said.

He was accompanied by Dr. Dan Meyer, who implanted the device that kept him alive for over a year before the transplant.

Carew was seven-time batting champion and last year’s American League batting title American was named in his honor.

The Panamanian began his health odyssey when he suffered a heart attack on a golf course In 2015.