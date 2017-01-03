Robbery of US tourist thwarted by crowd

AN ATTEMPT to rob a US Tourist of her purse attempt on a crowded Costa Rican beach on New Tear’s day went astray when local residents moved in on three pickpockets, smashed their escape car and performed a citizen’s arrest,

The incident took place at noon on Manuel Antonio Beach, reports the Tico Times.

According to Juan Carlos Arias, the head of police in the Quepos region on Costa Rica’s Central Pacific coast, townspeople and local visitors on the beach saw the men try to steal the purse and quickly swarmed the men and their nearby car.