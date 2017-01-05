Reward for “highly dangerous” escapee upped to $50,000

THE REWARD for information leading to the recapture of an escaped prisoner awaiting trial for the alleged killing of five Chinese students in Chorrera, has been doubled to $50,000 say the National Police

Dominican Gilberto Ventura Ceballos, escaped Dec. 28 from the La Joyita penitentiary.

Police Director Omar Pinzón described Ventura Ceballos as “highly dangerous”

He is one of the people accused in the kidnapping and murder of five young people in La Chorrera between 2010 and 2011.

According to Pinzón, Ventura Ceballos “likes to disguise himself.” However, the population was asked to be attentive, as the fugitive has a scar on his upper left arm.