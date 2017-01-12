Residents take penthouse case to ombudsman

RESIDENTS of the P.H. Crystal building, in Bella Vista, frustrated by moves to block the demolition of an illegally constructed penthouse met with the Ombudsman, Alfredo Castillero Hoyos on Thursday Jan 12 to request that a file be opened on the case.

The penthouse, was constructed without proper permission on thebuilding’s 15th floor.

Anabel Franco, a resident of the building, called the meeting “positive.”

Franco said that the Ombudsman’s Office will open an official complaint against the violations of urban norms and human rights during the construction of the structure, which is subject to a demolition order by the Mayor of Panama.

According to the Directorate of Works and Construction, the order has not been enforced due to legal remedies that have suspended the demolition.

During the meeting, Castillero Hoyos committed to assigning technical staff to evaluate the issue. Meanwhile, representatives of the company Josephco, S.A., owner of the penthouse, said that due process has been violated in the