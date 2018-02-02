Reactivation of fault triggering Panama quakes

THE LATEST Panama earth tremors on January 27 and 31. with a magnitude of 6.6 and 5.6. have been followed by 30 aftershocks and a new quake could follow says The Institute of Goeciencias of the University of Panama (IGC),

The tremors, originated by the reactivation of a fault in the south of the province of Los Santos.

Néstor Luque, head of the National Seismological Network, said that the telluric movements have been produced by the clashes of the Nazca plates, indicating that there are no declared warnings.

” Replicas will continue due to the release of energy in the area, although in lesser quantity”. “It is not ruled out that another earthquake could be generated, but of a lower magnitude,” said the seismologist.

There were 560 seismic movements in the Azuero region in January.