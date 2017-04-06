Rampaging foreigner, two arrests same day

A 25-YEAR-OLD FOREIGNER had the unique experience of being arrested twice in one day in Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula.

The Swedish man, identified only by the last name Andersson, was first detained in the Pacific coastal canton of Nandayure after officers from the National Police Force said he threatened his neighbors with a machete says the Tico Times.

A police report said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs: he was yelling that he saw pigs running around and he was going to kill them.

Coast Guard officials from Puerto Coyote Andersson and handed him over to judicial authorities. However, he was almost immediately released because none of the neighbors presented a formal complaint, according to the Police report.

Less than five hours later, police said, Andersson entered a store in Nicoya town center of where he began verbally abusing the cashiers before trying to steal various items. He was captured in the middle of committing the crime abd taken to Prosecutor’s Office for processing