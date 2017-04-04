Quake aftershocks destroy homes, damage schools, roads

Posted on April 4, 2017 in Panama

OVER  70 aftershocks have  destroyed 11 homes and damaged  at least 23,  since the Sunday Apr 2 earthquake in Chiriqui.

The Civil Protection  Agency (Sinaproc regional director Francisco Santamaría, regional , also listed three damaged schools and  roads, with some closed by landslides..

Two homes were affected in Boquete   one in Palmira Centro (with 70% structural damage), and another in El Salto

Inspections are continuing in educational centers following the discovery of structural cracks. In Palo Alto, Los Jaramillos, Volcancito, Benigno Tomás Argote and Octavio López Pascal.

Classes have been suspended in Cerro Punta and the  Francés Abajo school in Boquete

