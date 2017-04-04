Quake aftershocks destroy homes, damage schools, roads

OVER 70 aftershocks have destroyed 11 homes and damaged at least 23, since the Sunday Apr 2 earthquake in Chiriqui.

The Civil Protection Agency (Sinaproc regional director Francisco Santamaría, regional , also listed three damaged schools and roads, with some closed by landslides..

Two homes were affected in Boquete one in Palmira Centro (with 70% structural damage), and another in El Salto

Inspections are continuing in educational centers following the discovery of structural cracks. In Palo Alto, Los Jaramillos, Volcancito, Benigno Tomás Argote and Octavio López Pascal.

Classes have been suspended in Cerro Punta and the Francés Abajo school in Boquete