RESIDENTS and in Punta Pacifica, in the Panamanian capital, will be without water interrupted from 8:00 a.m. Until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, says the National Aqueduct and Sewer Institute (Idaan) reported.

The agency’s staff will carry out repair work on a 16-inch line, Idaan said in a statement.

Residents and traders are urged to take the necessary steps to avoid shortages.