Punctuality Copa seeking 250 pilots

COPA AIRLINES company is searching for 250 Panamanian pilots “to fly the most modern and fastest growing fleet in the region,” says the aviation company’s recruiting team

“This year we will be hiring 250 first officers to cover our 2018 growth and part of the 2019 growth,” says a company statement. The pilots must be prepared to fly Boeing aircraft B737 NG and Embraer 190.

Pilots must have level four English according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Copa president Pedro Heilbron announced on January 29 that the airline plans to create 800 new jobs this year, of which more than 130 will be pilots.

Copa Airlines, and expects to reach 10,052 workers this year

The airline, one of the most important in Latin America and a member since 2012 of Star Alliance, transported a total of 13.5 million people, in 2017 representing an increase of 7.1 percent.

The company also increased the supply of seats to 16.7 million, 9 percent more than in 2016.

Copa Airlines is considered the most punctual airline in Latin America by the US consultancy FlightStats and the fourth most punctual airline in the world by the British Official Airline Guide (OAG).

