Public natural gas business for Panama

A BILL establishing a legal framework for developing the activity of importing natural gas, its storage, local distribution and re-export has been put out for public consultation in Panama

The bill declares the promotion and development of the provision of a public natural gas service in the country to be of public and national interest. The import, export and re-export of natural gas are declared as activities of general interest, reports Central AmericaData.

In addition, the project declares that the storage and regasification in a fuel-free zone, transportation of natural gas by pipeline, distribution of natural gas by pipeline network, and transportation and / or virtual distribution of natural gas to be a public service.