Public Ministry said aiding impunity

“THE LACK of will of Panama’s Public Ministry to use all the investigative tools that the law allows and the complicity of the Assembly in protecting officials are the perfect match that produces one result: impunity. ” said Transparency International on Thursday, Sep 21.

The statement followed a request made by the Attorney General’s Office to the Judicial Body to issue a provisional dismissal in the investigation of the donations granted by National Assembly members. The request was made because of lack of information from the Assembly.

The request was a “wasted opportunity to demonstrate a commitment to fight against

corruption, ” says the Foundation for the Development of Citizen’s Freedom, a chapter of

Transparency International (TI).

Meanwhile, Assembly President Yanibel Abrego, said that she understood that the entity

collaborated with the case and that she would “verify with legal advice” what happened.