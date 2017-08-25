Protesting university staff pepper sprayed

RIOT POLICE used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse University of Panama administrative staff who had waited over two hours outside the Controleria on Avenida Balboa to confront the Comptroler General about unpaid retirement bonuses.

When Federico Humbert was a no-show the workers took it as a snub and closed off Ave Balboa at a point near the Miramar residence of President Juan Carlos Varela.

Damían Espino Castillo, Secretary of the University Workers Union, said that they been fighting for the payment of the retirement bonus which “ For a year now the comptroller has refused to endorse.” This is a bonus that is paid to workers from different institutions, “Castillo said.

Castillo said it affected 300 workers who should have retired from the system, but cannot do so because they are not paid their bonus, which prevents the generational change.

The bonus, depends on the years of service ranging from 10 months of their last salary, to 15 months for those who had served 30 years.

Castillo said that the retirement bonus for 75-year-old academics, that was jacked up by the retiring former rector was opposed by the Comptroller’s Office, but not the administrative bonus.

The Comptroller’s Office, said that the case is in the Supreme Court of Justice, with rapporteur, Luis Ramón Fábrega, of the Third Chamber of Administrative and Labor Litigation

The current rector Eduardo Flores, did not answer media calls to his cell phone.