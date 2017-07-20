Protesting teachers and students arrested

FOUR TEACHERS and students protesting road and school conditions in the Ngäbe Buglé comarca were arrested by riot police in Horconcitos de San Lorenzo, after they blocked a highway on Wednesday, July 19.

The protestors including parents, students and teachers were calling for improvements to schools, roads and bridges to prevent further accidents and deaths of teachers and students in areas of difficult access following the recent road deaths of two teachers.

For more than 24 days 500 teachers working in 40 educational centers in the region Ngäbe Buglé region have been on indefinite strike.

The teachers’ leader Yadira Pino said that while they were demonstrating riot police began to repress and beat participants.

The teachers shouted slogans like “¡ring! Ring Ring! Wake up Varelathis fight belongs to everyone”

Deibis Navarro, the teachers’ spokesman said that they closed the Inter-America road because the government had failed to comply with the safety certification, on roads in the region where teachers daily put their lives in danger.

The riot police managed to open the road that remained closed for more than two hours, and the protestors were moved to the side.

Teachers, parents and students are kept on the side of the

Another group gathering in San Felix were pepper sprayed to stop them from closing the highway.