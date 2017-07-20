Protesting teachers and students arrested

Posted on July 20, 2017 in Panama

FOUR TEACHERS and students protesting road  and school conditions in the  Ngäbe Buglé comarca were arrested by riot police in  Horconcitos de San Lorenzo, after  they  blocked a highway on Wednesday, July 19.

The protestors including parents, students and teachers were calling  for improvements to  schools, roads and bridges to prevent further accidents and deaths of teachers and students in areas of difficult  access following the recent road deaths of two teachers.

For more than 24 days 500 teachers working in 40 educational centers in the region Ngäbe Buglé  region have been  on indefinite strike.

The teachers’  leader Yadira Pino said that while they were demonstrating riot police  began to repress and beat participants.

The teachers shouted slogans like “¡ring! Ring Ring! Wake up Varelathis fight belongs to everyone”

Deibis Navarro, the teachers’ spokesman said that they closed the Inter-America road because the government had failed to comply with the safety certification, on roads in the region where teachers daily put their lives in danger.

The riot police managed to open the road that remained closed for more than two hours, and the protestors were moved to the side.

Another group gathering in San Felix were  pepper sprayed to stop them  from closing the highway.

