Protesting rice farmers pepper sprayed

POLICE used pepper spray to force rice producers from across the country to open up the InterAmericana highway, at Divisa, Herrera on Monday, Jan.16.

One police officer was injured by a thrown rock, and four protesters were arrested.

The growers, calling on the government to stop importing rice, had closed all four lanes.

Their protest targeted business importers and the Institute of Agricultural Marketing (IMA).

Nodier Díaz, Secretary General of the Federation of Rice and Grain Growers said that they were seeking to let the authorities know that they firmly reject the policy of importation that “clearly neglects its responsibility.

“The IMA is one of the largest importers. Just a few days ago it imported 8,700 quintals of rice.” he complained.

“The most reprehensible is that the consumer continues to pay a high price for the grain although importers pay a low price, “he added.