Protesting Libya slave auctions

PANAMA’S Rastafari Community held a protest in front of the Libyan embassy on Avenida Balboa on Monday, December 4, to express rejection of the “slave sales” that are being held in Libya, according to reports in recent weeks.

They also denounced the international “silence” about the practice which was exposed on a television network with men being auctioned off for around $800.

With banners in hand with legends like “no to slavery” and “they are selling slaves in Libya and nobody does anything”, the demonstrators condemned the situation and the events in the African country.

December 2 was declared the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery.