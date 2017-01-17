Protesters demand Odebrecht scandal names

CONCERNS over a potential cover up of people involved in the Odebrecht bribery scandal potentially during three administrations, led to a noon protest at the headquarters of the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, January 17.

They were demanding disclosure of the names of people who are being investigated for receiving bribes from the Brazilian construction company, which has received over $9 billion in contracts from different Panama governments.

Banners in hand they also demanded, that Attorney General Kenia Porcell conduct a transparent investigation and “make an example” of those involved.

“It should be investigated from the administration of Martín Torrijos, then Ricardo Martinelli and then Juan Carlos Varela,” said lawyer Ernesto Cedeño, one of those who participated in the demonstration.

Some of the participants carried banners with the motto “whoever is named, should be named” and “those who fall must fall”

On Jan. 12, Porcell announced that Odebrecht promised to pay Panama $59 million, equivalent to the bribes people that the Brazilian company admitted to handing out to Panamanian officials between 2009 and 2014.

Two banks, who were not named, have given information as part of the investigation.

The next day, AG General Secretary Rolando Rodríguez Cedeño reported that four high ranking Panamanians are being investigated and that their Swiss bank accounts had been seized.