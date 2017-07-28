Prosecutors accused of deception in collaboration deal

THE FORMER director of the defunct National Assistance Program (PAN), Rafael Guardia Jaén, moved from the El Renacer Prison to house arrest in San Miguelito on Friday July 28.

He had been detained since November 2014 while under investigation in numerous corruption cases.

The move to his son’s home, in the area in which he used to live before joining the Martinelli administration, was dictated by declining health conditions according to the court system

In statements at the prison, his lawyer Víctor

Orobio said that the move was given without the use of political influences or with the support of the Public Ministry which he denounced for “deception” to his client

“Rafael Guardia was used by the MP as a scapegoat … and nothing was worth it,” he said.

Orobio, added that his client received no procedural benefit, despite having cooperated with all the investigations.

He is facing charges in the Floor Roof Program. and in the cases of the purchase of musical instruments, rental of helicopters, backpack purchases and grains purchases.

He is also investigated for money laundering and in another case related to an ex-candidate for a deputy seat , who would have received articles from the PAN in his campaign.

According to the Judicial Branch, the new precautionary measure includes reporting once a month and prohibition of leaving the country, without prior judicial authorization.

The decision was based on various medical evaluations of Guardia Jaén by Santo Tomás Hospital the Institute of Legal Medicine and the director of the El Renacer medical center According to one of the medical reports, the health of the detainee has suffered “an evident deterioration” and it would be dangerous to keep him in the penitentiary

Danger of flight or neglect of the court process was “remote” due to the ailments and treatments,

Víctor Orobio, said that his client felt “deceived and betrayed” because the Public Ministry promised to give him a precautionary measure or preferential treatment in exchange for his testimony, but did not comply

“In the public prosecutor’s office there are prosecutors who hurt the institution,” said the lawyer.