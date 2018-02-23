Prosecutor Investigating Casco Fire

THE PUBLIC Prosecutor’s Office (MP) has opened a preliminary investigation into the causes of the fire in Casco Viejo that destroyed three historic buildings.

The MP announcement was made Friday, February 23, two days after the devastating fire that left some 40 families homeless.

According to a statement, the Primary Care Section of the MetropolitanOffice of the Prosecutor is in charge of the diligence.

The causes of the fire are also being investigated by the Panama Fire Department.

On Wednesday, February 21, fast-moving flames spread consumed Casa Boyacá, Casa Francia and Casa Rosada, also known as the “Little Presidency.”

“The Prosecutor is awaiting reports made by the experts of the Explosives Section of the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, together with inspectors of the National Directorate of Fire Safety, Prevention and Research of the Fire Department,” said the MP.

In addition, they await the report of interviews conducted with witnesses, who reported how the disaster began.

The fire consumed the three buildings in little more than an hour. They were built in the early 1890’s and rehabilitated in 2005.