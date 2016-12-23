Prosecutor calls for Odebrecht contracts audit

December 23, 2016

PUBLIC Prosecutor Guido Rodríguez has called on  Comptroller Federico Humbert to audit all public works and government infrastructure projects carried out by the Brazilian company Norberto Odebrecht in the period 2009­- 2014.

According to the public prosecutor, an audit is required, since Odebrecht officials admitted to the United States Department of Justice that it paid bribes to Panamanian officials of $59 million during that period. Rodríguez added that, according to the documents, the company’s profits for that period were $175 million  reports  La Prensa.

