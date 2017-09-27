Prosecutor asks drug mayor and coterie suspension

HIGH LEVEL members of the PRD were in court on Wednesday May 27 to hear The First drug prosecutor, Markel Mora, ask the Judge of Guarantees Josefa Monfante, for the provisional arrest and separation of the position of the Mayor of Los Santos, Eudocio Pany Pérez, his adviser Eduardo Vásquez Vásquez and two members of the National Police: Major Luis Omar Alvarez Martinez and agent Manuel Esteban Salazar.

The four are linked to the drug network dismantled on the weekend at the conclusion of an investigation rounded off with a raid on the mayor’s office, the seizure of large amounts of cocaine and marijuana , 30 high end cars including a Lamborghini, and sub machine guns.

The Prosecutor also requested provisional detention for six others arrested in the Monday raid: Manuel Antonio Dominguez Walker head of the network), Andrés Enrique Moreno Zamora, Alberto Luis Chavez, Roxana Lisbeth Norato Samaniego, José Antonio Villarreal Hernández and Manuel Domínguez Salazar.

For Ernesto Bowel Noel, an alleged front-man in the network, Mora requested home detention, sashe is 70 years old.

All those arrested were taken to the audience in handcuffs and were guarded by armed agents.

They are charged with alleged drug trafficking, money laundering and capitalization, illicit association to commit crime, corruption of officials and possession and trafficking of weapons.

The hearing began on Tuesday, September 26, following the apprehension of the 11 icaught in the investigation operation, which was carried out in the last 11 months and involved the provinces of Chiriquí, Coclé, Los Santos and Panama.

Perez was one of the first to arrive at the SPA headquarters, where members of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), of which he is first undersecretary-general, were waiting.

Deputy Pedro Miguel González, Secretary General of the PRD, was present along with Mitchell Doens, former minister and former secretary general of the PRD.