Prosecutions likely following 186 civic audits

THE RESULTS of three and a half years 186 audits of communal boards and municipalities by the Comptroller General were delivered to the Public Prosecutor in a truck carrying 220, numbered boxes on Tuesday, February 27 and prosecutions are likely to follow.

Attorney General Kenia Porcell received the documents delivered personally by the

Comptroller Federico Humbert. They then spent an hour together.

Humbert said that the information delivered to the PGN has “the weight and structure” necessary to open judicial processes, in case there is a mismanagement of public funds. The Prosecutor will have to evaluate them “to proceed when they deem necessary” and open criminal proceedings or send them to the Supreme Court of Justice if there is any connection with deputies. The 186 audits are related to the funds that the deputies handled through the communal boards and municipalities.

Get Newsroom FREE every day in your e-mail