Prosecution team in line for election scam probe
PANAMA’S Public Ministry (MP) has made its first moves to tackle the 220 boxes of files that arrived on its doorstep on Tuesday of last week containing evidence of malfeasance by a group of candidates from all parties in the 2014 elections.
The Ministry headed by Attorney General Kenia Porcell announced Sunday, March 4 that it will restructure a specialized work team to review the 186 audits of communal boards and municipalities, which revealed a corruption scheme and the irregular handling of millions of dollars.
In a series of messages on Twitter, the MP Said that the unit will be made up of prosecutors, specialists in finance, auditors and accountants.
