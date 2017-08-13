More properties of Martinelli’s secretary seized

Posted on August 13, 2017 in Panama

Chichi de Obarrio on the run
TWO HOUSES belonging to the fugitive former private secretary  of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli,  and his mother have been seized, by prosecutors.

Adolfo Chichi De Obarrio,  has been on the run since Christmas Day 2015 and his mother Silvana Manzini of De Obarrio is in preventive detention.

The seizure was made within the investigation of alleged unjustified enrichment after an audit by the  Comptroller’s Office determined that Chichi De Obarrio could not  justify a $3 million equity.

The properties were seized on August 10, in the area Of Punta Barco and in San Carlos, in the province of West Panama. The houses were passed to the custody of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF)  while the investigation continues.

Two other real estate properties  were seized earlier  by  prosecutor, Javier Miter Burgos,

The prosecution has also frozen a bank account related to Silvana Manzini de Obarrio.

Also under investigation are  Yvette Barsallo Fábrega, wife of Chichi De Obarrio; Maria Alessandra Salerno, who is banned from leaving the country, and businessmen Gabriel and Mike Btesh, former members of the Marinelli inner circle.

