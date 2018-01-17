Probe into  criminal  file found on highway

AN INTERNAL disciplinary investigation has been opened in Panama’s Supreme Court after a file containing documents relating to a high profile criminal case were found on a public highway drawing spotlights back to a criminal case with a cast of high profile suspects.

A driver whose car was grazed by a Harley type motorcycle picked up an envelope apparently dropped by the driver of the motorcycle. It contained a file covering the Financial Pacific (FP) case and adds one more twist to the tangled story surrounding the failed brokerage, which reads like a TV whodunnit series.

It includes: the sudden disappearance of an auditor who uncovered irregularities; the stabbing of another investigator; a Watergate style burglary at the FP office; the flight and reappearance of a Brokerage Superintendency manager, now jailed; money laundering; a prisoner claiming knowledge of the murder of the auditor: a brokerage employee alleging ex-President Ricardo Martinelli was behind a “High Spirit” account used to manipulate shares of a mining company; allegations that then Attorney General Ayu Prado persuaded her to change her story; visits to her detention cell by a Martinelli Minister promising release if she recanted; the appointment of Ayu Prado to the Supreme Court where he is now president: the disappearnce from Panama of FP’s founders; one turned up in the Domnican Republic for his higly publicized wedding. He was arrested and is now in El Renacer Prison, There are two major upcoming criminal trials involving FP and a host of former members of the Martinelli inner circle.

A Supreme Court Judge has visited Toronto seeking support from judicial authorities in the share manipulation thread.

The files, that bring the saga back to front stage were extracted from the Seventh Criminal Court and were, a charge of Judge Felipe Antonio Fuentes López.

On Wednesday, January 17 in a meeting held by Ayú Prado with the magistrates of the Second Superior Court it was agreed that Judge Secundino Mendieta current president of the Second Superior Court- will be the “link” in any legal proceeding by the Attorney General’s Office (PGN).

On Tuesday, January 16, the PGN made an inspection in the courtroom, one day after the car driver retrieved the file at Loma Cová. The driver took the documents to the journalist Álvaro Alvarado, who showed them on the Telemetro News.

Stay tuned, the series isn’t over yet and there will be more twists and turns as the main players try to avoid justice