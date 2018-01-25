Probe  into criminal case files found on highway

AN INVESTIGATION has been opened by the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office of the Attorney General to determine criminal liability over the removal of files from a judge’s office related to the Financial Pacific investigation, which involves many key members of the Ricardo Martinelli Inner Circle

The Attorney General has requested an imputation hearing and application of precautionary measures, over the finding of six files relating to the case on a public highway.

The investigation being carried out is related to the possible commission of the crime against the Public Administration and is intended to determine the criminal liability for the alleged removal of documents that should have been in custody in the judicial office.