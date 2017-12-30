Probe of airport parking scam to continue

THE SEVENTH Criminal Court has rejected a move by lawyers of the former head of Tocumen International Airport. Juan Carlos Pino, to block an investigation by anti-corruption prosecutor Lizzie Bonilla.of possible irregularities in the contract granted to the Sky Parking Company, S.A., for the administration of the parking lots in the air terminal.

A forensic audit by the Comptroller General revealed that between 2007 and 2010, the time at which the airport managed the parking lots it, received an average of $1.3 million per year. and during the time Sky Parking, S.A., had the concession, the terminal received on average $ 312,000 creating a possible injury to the state of $1.9 million.

The auditors blame Pino, as well as the former minister of Economy and Finance Frank De Lima, who was president of the board of directors of Tocumen, S.A.