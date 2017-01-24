PREVIEW: The ruthless serial killer who “found God”

William Dathan Holbert, aka “Wild Bill,” a self confessed serial killer will go on trial on February 20, for crimes dating back seven years.

Dyring his time in jail in David he has continued to attract media attention with numerous claims including gaining a girl friend and “finding God.”

The man who cold bloodedly killed friends and neighbors including a 17- year- old, has been described as an arch manipulator.

A British journalist who followed Holbert’s trail in the US and interviewed him at length in his David prison, has given Newsroom permission to publish some of the chilling extracts from the resulting book.

