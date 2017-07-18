Presidential candidate on corruption hot seat

FORMER CD presidential candidate José Domingo “Mimito” Arias, appeared before the

Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor for the fourth time to on Tuesday Jul, 18 to answer questions about the alleged funding of his campaign by the Brazilian contraction company, Odebrecht.

He is facing charges of alleged commission of offense against the public administration.

Arias was previously in the prosecutor’s office June 5, 12 and 21 after being linked to alleged irregularities for having received money from Odebrecht, to finance his political campaign in the 2014 elections.

Arias has denied receiving money from Brazilian political advisor Joao Santana and his wife Mónica Moura, who have testified before judicial authorities in Brazil, that they had charged $21 million for advising the “Mimito” Arias campaign, of which $16 million was paid by Odebrecht