President Varela’s “historical responsibility”

President Juan Carlos Varela has the “historical” responsibility to correct what has been twisted under previous administrations and take a transcendental step in the struggle against corruption and impunity.

The statement came from Panama’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIAP) on Sunday. December 12 and was related to the upcoming designation of two new Supreme Court judges.

The CCIAP also said in a press release, that the decision to postpone extraordinary sessions of the National Assembly until the second half of December to deal with the important issue seems wrong.

“It requires sufficient time for analysis, and it should not be presumed that the National Assembly is going to simply to put the seal of approval to the candidates that are presented.

“The Legislative Body has the obligation to fulfill its function with strict adherence to the letter and the spirit of the Constitution; likewise, those who arrive at the position will be before the opportunity to honor such privilege with a performance that will bring them respect and gratitude,” says the communique.

President Varela must appoint the replacements of Judge Oydén Ortega and Jerónimo Mejía, whose terms expire December 31. Ortega and Mejía were appointed in 2007 by the then president Martin Torrijos for a period of 10 years.

The appointment of the replacement of jailed Alejandro Moncada Luna is pending.

He was convicted by the Assembly in March 2015 for unjustified enrichment and falsification of documents.