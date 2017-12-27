President And Family Abroad For New Year

WHILE the country wrestles over the choices to replace retiring Supreme Court judges, and the National Assembly credentials Committee sits in special session listening to submissions for and against the choices, President Juan Carlos Varela has left the turmoil behind for six days.

On Wednesday, December 27 he left with his family to travel abroad to celebrate the end of the year festivities.

The news came in a statement from the Presidency without detailing the destination where the presidential family was heading.

The president will return to Panama on January 1, 2018, to participate on January 2 and present his annual report before the plenary of the Assembly that will begin its ordinary sessions.

Meanwhile, Vice president and Chancellor, Isabel de Saint Malo, remains in charge.