PRD deputies give Waked character reference

A SOUTH FLORIDA judge, refused bail to Nidal Waked, because: ”he has money and influence” in Panama.

Now three PRD deputies have used state letterhead to send sent near identical letters to the court emphasizing his good reputation and support for social causes.

Waked is charged with money laundering and bank fraud and could face up to 50 years in jail.

All three letters are similar, stating how long they have known the defendant and stressing his good character.

The deputies are ­ Benicio Robinson, Irasema de Dale and Maria del Carmen Delgado.

Two of the letters are dated Jan. 23 and one has no date.

Waked was extradited from Colombia to the U.S. earlier this year.

He was arrested in Bogata in May shortly after allegations from the US Treasury Department that he and the 68 family businesses were involved in money laundering and drug trafficking. The companies and family members were placed on the Clinton list, which prohibits American citizens from engaging in business with them, which effectively shut down operations of many of their stores

Waked’s family has a businesses inside and outside of Panama, including duty free stores.

Their flagship Soho Mall, is in trust while a buyer is sought and the Felix B Maduro chain has already been sold off to Arrocha.

De Dale said she sent the letter as a member of the National Assembly, but stressed that it contained her personal opinions.

She also said she was asked to send it by constituents in Colón who depend on the Waked family for their livelihoods.

Delgado defended using state letterhead, saying her position entitles her to do so.

Robinson could not be reached for comment said La Prensa.