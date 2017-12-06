PRD  demands Varela bribery investigation

December 6, 2017

Pedro Miguel Gonzalez
The general secretary of the PRD, Panama’s largest  political party, Pedro Miguel González, accompanied by party members  at a Wednesday,  December 6 press conference  said  that “not even the President of the Nation is above the law”

I reiterate that there are enough elements to open an investigation against Varela, since “the Panamanian people know that the President not only received a donation of $200,000 .

Varela has been under fire since former ambassador confessed to funneling large amounts of Odebrecht money to  the Panamenista election campaign.

