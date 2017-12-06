PRD  demands Varela bribery investigation

The general secretary of the PRD, Panama’s largest political party, Pedro Miguel González, accompanied by party members at a Wednesday, December 6 press conference said that “not even the President of the Nation is above the law”

I reiterate that there are enough elements to open an investigation against Varela, since “the Panamanian people know that the President not only received a donation of $200,000 .

Varela has been under fire since former ambassador confessed to funneling large amounts of Odebrecht money to the Panamenista election campaign.