Portable Shower Trucks Load Up For Carnival

A TOTAL of 62 tanker trucks sucked up their first load of water on Friday night, Feb. 9 for the start of Panama Carnival festivities.

They are destined to perform their annual role of spraying dancing revellers in the country’s unique “culeco” tradition.

They took water from the rivers La Villa in Chitré and El Chorro in Ocú, Herrera.

Marlenis Marín, Environment Ministry watershed technician said that 41 of these tanks will be used in the Union, Centennial, Monagrillo and Parita parks and the rest are destined for the Ocueño carnival.

Marin said that the tanks will be supplied only once a day.

The tanker owners must only use the authorized site downstream from the Chitré water treatment plant.

Earlier in the week, one owner was fined $1000 for filling up in the wrong location.